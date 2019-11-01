  • STV
£10,000 reward to help solve murder of man stabbed to death

Jenness Mitchell

Christopher Nicol, 27, was killed in front of his children during a robbery bid in Greenock.

Appeal: Christopher Nicol's family has been left devastated.
Appeal: Christopher Nicol's family has been left devastated. Police Scotland / STV

A £10,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help solve the murder of an Inverclyde man who was stabbed to death in front of his two children.

Christopher Nicol, 27, died at the scene after suffering stab wounds during a targeted robbery attempt at his house on Maple Road, Greenock, on September 26.

The murder, which happened at around 9.05pm, took place in front of his young children aged five and six.

Crimestoppers is now offering up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder.

'The man involved is clearly dangerous and must be caught before anyone else is harmed.'
Angela Parker, national manager for Scotland Crimestoppers

Angela Parker, national manager for Scotland Crimestoppers, said: "The horrific circumstances of this murder have left Christopher Nicol's family and friends devastated and shocked the local community.

"For someone to show such violence in front of young children is extremely distressing and a worry to everyone in the area.

"The man involved is clearly dangerous and must be caught before anyone else is harmed.

"We know that some people refuse to speak directly to police and, in this case, may be fearful or have loyalties preventing them from coming forward.

"Please let me reassure you that if you contact our charity, you will stay 100% anonymous.

"Crimestoppers has been around for over 31 years and we have helped millions of people to speak up anonymously."

At a police press conference last month, Mr Nicol's mum, Karen Nicol, said: "I am devastated by the tragic death of my much-loved son Christopher. Our lives have been changed forever.

"He was a brilliant dad to his two young children, whom he worshipped and would have done anything for.

"The man responsible has taken one life and ruined the lives of all our family.

"Please, please if you have any information that will help officers, then call the police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."

Emergency services attended at Mr Nicol's house at around 9.15pm on the night of the murder, but he could not be saved.

Police believe he was known to his attacker and that the person targeted the house in the belief that there was a large amount of money within.

They are looking to trace a man between 20 and 30-years-old, around 5ft 9in with a slim build, and with an unkempt, reddish-brown beard and moustache.

He had bad teeth, with some visibly missing, and was wearing a black beanie hat - possibly Timberland, black top and black jeans or bottoms.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use the charity's anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.