  • STV
  • MySTV

Man who repeatedly stabbed pensioner in murder bid jailed

STV

Billy Smith believed his victim, Margaret Agnew, associated with a man he thought was a paedophile.

Attack: Billy Smith (left) was jailed for eight years.
Attack: Billy Smith (left) was jailed for eight years. Spindrift

A man who repeatedly stabbed a pensioner in a murder bid has been jailed for eight years.

Billy Smith attacked Margaret Agnew at her home in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire last October.

Mrs Agnew, who was 69 at the time of the attack, had to undergo a life saving operation.

On Friday, the High Court in Glasgow heard that Smith targeted the house because Mrs Agnew was continuing to associate with a man he believed was a paedophile.

Smith admitted pleading guilty to attempting to murder Mrs Agnew.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Smith: "This woman required an operation to save her life. Whatever your motivation, you are not entitled to take the law into your own hands.

"The law of the jungle does not apply in these courts. This lady had done nothing to you."

Smith, who is assessed as a high risk of re-offending, was also ordered to be monitored in the community for three years after his release from jail.

His new sentence will start at the expiry of a 27-month sentence he is currently serving.

Smith was said to have been "unimpressed" that Mrs Agnew continued to be in contact with the man. Smith believed the man had abused children.

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said the OAP was attacked with a "knife or screwdriver-type implement".

He added the crime appeared to be a "revenge attack" against the individual known to Mrs Agnew. This person was staying with the pensioner that night.

Smith stormed into the house and ranted: "I am going to kill you both."

Mrs Agnew ended up being severely hurt. She was initially struck on the shoulder, slumped to the ground before being hit again on the body. Smith, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, then fled.

Police soon arrived at the property and Mrs Agnew identified Smith as her attacker.

She suffered six wounds and needed 40 stitches. The OAP ended up losing three stone in weight as a result of her ordeal.

Mr Mullan: "Without surgical intervention, she would have died."

Smith's defence counsel Tony Lenehan said "any malice" the thug had for the woman was "nothing" compared to what he thought of the other individual.

Mr Lenehan added: "He has expressed his remorse for the lady who was seriously injured."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.