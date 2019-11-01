Hunt for driver who attempted to ram-raid shop and garage

A car was used to smash into a Scotmid store and a nearby Londis filling station on Friday morning.

Targeted: The front of the Scotmid store was smashed in. STV

A hunt has been launched after a would-be robber attempted to ram-raid a shop and a garage in East Renfrewshire.

A Peugeot estate was deliberately reversed into the front of a Scotmid Co-operative store on Mearns Road, Clarkston, causing extensive damage at around 5.20am on Friday.

Damage: Police believe the two incidents are linked. STV

A short time later, the car then reversed into the front of a Londis store within a BP petrol station in Newton Mearns less than a mile away.

The driver made off empty handed before police arrived.

Investigation: The Londis store in Newton Mearns was also targeted. STV

Inspector Bryan McGeogh said: "Officers are currently in the area gathering information for this investigation and gathering CCTV footage.

"Our enquiries are still at an early stage but it does not appear that anything has been stolen.

"Inquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle involved and its driver.

"The car involved was a silver Peugeot estate which had roof rails running the length of the vehicle.

"The back of the car will be very badly damaged and I would urge anyone with information on its whereabouts or who was driving to contact police as soon as possible."

