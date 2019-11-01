Men who used game to decide who should attack woman jailed

Craig Sutherland and Jordan McCulloch were sentenced following the assault in a Pollokshaws flat.

Two men who played a sick game of rock-paper-scissors to decide who would attack a woman have been jailed.

Craig Sutherland was given three years and eight months while Jordan McCulloch was sentenced to three years.

The pair attacked Kristina Zmudova and threatened to dump her in a freezer.

She was wakened after the men left her boyfriend Jordan Ness with a fractured cheek at a flat in Pollokshaws, Glasgow in May this year.

When Mr Ness managed to flee, the attackers turned to Ms Zmudova and said: "You'll do."

Sutherland, 28 and McCulloch, 18, returned to Glasgow Sheriff Court after admitting assaulting the couple and abducting Ms Zmudova.

'They went on to play a game of Rock- paper-scissors to determine who would assault her first' Mark Allan, prosecutor

Sheriff Andrew Cubie also ordered the pair each be supervised for 12 months after their release.

A previous hearing the court was told all four had been at a party and a row broke out before Mr Ness was choked by the pair.

McCulloch then floored him after smacking him on the head with a bottle. He was also punched and kicked.

Ms Zmudova was woken by the commotion as her boyfriend escaped.

She was locked inside the flat before being told: "If we can't get him, you will do."

Prosecutor Mark Allan said: "They went on to play a game of rock- paper-scissors to determine who would assault her first.

"She was repeatedly punched and kicked on the head and body.

"She pleaded with them to allow her to leave - but they told her they would kill her put put her in a freezer."

Ms Zmudova escaped hours later and required hospital treatment for cuts and bruises.

