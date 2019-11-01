Prince Charles surprised with takeaway pizza on Borders trip

The Duke of Rothesay spoke to locals in St Boswells when he was given the treat.

Royal: Prince Charles enjoys a Borders pizza PA

Prince Charles was treated to a surprise takeaway pizza from a member of the public as he greeted crowds in the Scottish Borders.

The Duke of Rothesay was speaking to well-wishers in St Boswells when Erminio Di Meo stepped up with a square cardboard box and presented it to him.

The prince opened the lid and laughed as he saw the margherita pizza, said to be his favourite flavour, from the nearby Hunters Stables restaurant.

Mr Di Meo said: "I wanted to give him the pizza as he is such a big part of this country.

"He was curious, he smiled and I said it's a margherita.

"I believe the prince said 'it's my favourite."

The 56-year-old, from Naples, Italy, has lived in the village for two years. He wrote on the box: "Welcome to St Boswells Your Highness, Bon Appetito."

Mr Di Meo, who is a pizza chef at the restaurant, became emotional after meeting the royal and trying to get a selfie with him.

Prince Charles, meanwhile, also sampled food from across the region during his tour on Friday.

In Hawick, he walked around the town and talked to the public before he visited Lindsay Grieve Butchers, where he was given a haggis.

Charles was speaking with someone who told him he had never tried the Scottish delicacy.

He responded: "You haven't lived until you have had haggis."

Lindsay Grieve, who has run the family business for 33 years, described meeting Charles as a "privilege".

He said: "He was very down to earth and interested in what we are doing.

"Now he's got a haggis to take away with him."

The royal visitor also met local children in St Boswells, where he read them a book in a library van.

He then tried charcuterie, cider and cheese made by businesses across the region.

The trip was finished off at the Tweed Forum where he with met farmers and representatives of the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution as well as some local sheep.

He officially opened the new offices of the charity, dedicated to protecting and conserving the River Tweed and its surroundings near Melrose.

