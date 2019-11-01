Man in court over murder of man found outside flat

Thomas McAdam has appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court accused of killing Scott Kelly.

Camelon Crescent: Man died after being found injured. Google 2019

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who died after being found injured in South Lanarkshire.

Thomas McAdam, 36, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court accused of killing Scott Kelly, as well as another charge of robbery.

McAdam made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance. Mr Kelly, 49, was found by police injured outside a block of flats in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, at around 1.40am on Sunday.

He was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride, where he later died.

