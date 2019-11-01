Staff threatened at knife-point during bookmakers robbery

A BetFred shop in South Lanarkshire was targeted in the incident.

Robbery: Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are hunting for a masked robber who threatened staff at knife-point before stealing money from a South Lanarkshire bookmakers.

The BetFred shop on Union Street, Larkhall, was targeted during the robbery that took place at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The man entered the shop before threatening two members of staff with the knife and making off through the rear fire doors with a three-figure sum.

No one was injured in the incident but have been left badly shaken.

Officers are now appealing for the public's help in tracing the suspect who is described as white, around 5ft 8 and around 35-years-old.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black tracksuit top with a blue strip on each arm and matching tracksuit bottoms.

He had his hood up and was wearing a black balaclava, with a yellow motif, across his face to conceal his identity. He spoke with a local accent.

Officers have been checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for any information which could assist in their inquiries.

Detective Constable John Law said: "This has been frightening experience for the people in the shop.

"I am appealing to people who were in the area around the time of the incident to think back and consider if they saw this man hanging about outside the premises or did you notice a man matching the description running away from the premises."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.