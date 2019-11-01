Rangers announce £11.3m loss despite £14m Europa cash

Rangers revealed the figures for the year ending June 2019 in their annual report.

Rangers made losses of over £11m in the last financial year as they increased their turnover by 20%.

The club revealed the figures for the year ending on June 30 2019 in their annual report released on Friday night.

The £11.3m losses come despite earning £14.3m from qualifying for the Europa League group stages.

Steven Gerrard's men have also qualified for the groups this season, but profits from the current run are not included in the results, neither is the £7m signing of Ryan Kent from Liverpool.

Over £30m has been spent in transfers over the past three seasons with the club's annual turnover now sitting at £53.2m.

Season ticket sales also increased by around 1,000.

Share issues in the year totalled £18.2m, with the club raising £1.6m of cash and converting £16.6m of investor loans to equity.

Rangers chairman Dave King called the results "positive".

He said: "The financial year under review was again a positive one. The highlight was the acceleration of the substantial investment that was previously identified as being necessary to improve the Club's standards - both on and off the pitch.

"Our Club has the highest expectations within the economic sphere that we operate and this requires the appropriate strategy, resources and operational capability. For the first time in many years we have all three of these at every level within the Club.

"The team must continue to evolve to meet the demands and expectations of our supporters and in Steven Gerrard I believe we have someone who embodies everything our Club is about.

"He understands fully that Rangers is synonymous with winning and as a winner himself, he can draw from a deep reservoir of experience gained by performing at the very top of European football."

