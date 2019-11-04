Man arrested after £120,000 of cannabis seized from car

The 25-year-old is due to appear in court after the haul was recovered by police on Saturday.

Cannabis: Recovered from car in the borders. © STV

A man has been arrested after a cannabis haul worth £120,000 was seized in the borders.

The 25-year-old, from the West Midlands in England, was charged after drugs were recovered from a car on the A74.

Officers stopped and searched the vehicle on the northbound carriageway near to Ecclefechan on Saturday and around 12kg of cannabis was found.

The man is due to appear in court on Monday.

Detective sergeant Graeme Robertson said: "As a result of a proactive stop of a vehicle on the motorway network, a large quantity of drugs has been removed from circulation.

"A 25-year-old man from the West Midlands area has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday.

"Removing illegal substances from our communities remains a priority for officers and I would encourage anyone with information about drug crime in their area to report this to us so that we can investigate thoroughly."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.