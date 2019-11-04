Woman dies as man fights for life after two-car smash

The 62-year-old woman was pronounced dead after arriving at hospital on Sunday night.

Scene: Two car smash STV

A woman has died and a man is in a critical condition following a two-car crash outside Glasgow.

The 62-year-old woman was a passenger in a Ford Focus being driven south on the A749 by a 68-year-old man.

Their car collided with a blue Volkswagen Golf travelling east on the Cathkin Bypass.

Emergency services attended at 8.15pm on Sunday and they were both taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead by medical staff on arrival, while the driver is fighting for his life.

The 38-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Golf car was taken to Hairmyres Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries before being released.

Sgt Simon Reilly of Police Scotland appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward by calling 101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.