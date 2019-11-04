Carjackers drag 15-year-old girl from vehicle outside shop

The teen was in the passenger seat when she was pulled from the car in North Lanarkshire.

Carjacking: Coatbridge Road. Google 2019

Carjackers dragged a 15-year-old girl from a vehicle parked outside a shop in North Lanarkshire.

The teenager was sitting in the passenger seat of a dark grey VW Touran in front of a convenience store on Coatbridge Road, Glenmavis, when the robbery took place at around 9.30am on Sunday.

She was forcibly pulled from the car by a woman who then got into the vehicle along with a man and drove off.

The girl was not injured during the incident.

Police are now appealing to the driver of a silver van who picked up three people in the area to come forward as he or she may have information about the car theft.



Detective inspector Cammy Miller said: "What we know from our enquiries so far is that three people, two women and a man, were seen getting into a silver van in Condorrat Road, between Condorrat and Glenmavis village, and then being dropped off a short time later - between 9.15 and 9.30 am on Sunday morning - in Coatbridge Road where the car was stolen.

"Although at this time we cannot confirm if these people were involved, it would be beneficial if the driver of the van, or indeed his/her passengers, got in touch with police.

"Information can be passed to Coatbridge CID via 101. Please quote reference number 1459 of 3 November 2019 when calling."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.