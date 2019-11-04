Man with no shoes on carrying walking stick hit by car

Police are appealing for help to identify the injured man, who they believe is in his 30s.

B780: Incident happened on rural Ayrshire road. Google

A pedestrian with a walking stick and no shoes is seriously injured in hospital after being hit by a car in Ayrshire.

Police are appealing to the public for help as they have still not identified the man, believed to be in his 30s.

The incident happened at about 6.20am on Monday on the B780 close to East Mains Farm.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the road was closed for nearly six hours.

Road policing sergeant Craig Beaver said: "Inquiries are ongoing to identify who the man is, and we believe him to be in his 30s.

"He was wearing black trousers, a blue polo shirt and no shoes. He was also carrying a walking stick.

"The man has sustained serious injuries and we are appealing for any witnesses that may have been in the area, who may have seen either the pedestrian or vehicle prior or at the time of the collision, to get in touch.

"I would urge anyone that may have dashcam footage to please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0428 of November 4, 2019."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.