Arrest after armed police surround flats near Ibrox

Police, fire and ambulance service all attended the scene of the incident on Monday night.

Disturbance: A 27-year-old has been arrested.

A man has been arrested after armed police surrounded a block of flats in Glasgow.

Officers went to Skene Road, Ibrox, after concerns were raised for a person around 7pm on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service were also in attendance.

Nearby streets were taped off with residents having to be escorted to and from their homes.

Police said the incident was stood down around 9.25pm and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment before being arrested and charged.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We were called to a report of a disturbance in the Skene Road area of Glasgow, at around 7pm on Monday, following concern for a person in a flat.

"The incident was stood down at around 9.25pm and a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment.

"He has now been arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance and he is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday."

Pictured posted online from the scene showed teams of officers carrying shields surrounding the building with fire trucks, ambulances and an emergency response unit.

