Shopping centre to remain closed after roof collapse

Ceiling above the entrance to the Paisley Centre caved in on Monday afternoon.

The roof collapsed around 3pm on Monday. STV

A shopping centre in Renfrewshire will remain closed on Tuesday after a roof collapse.

The ceiling above the Paisley Centre's entrance caved in around 3pm on Monday, sparking an evacuation and huge emergency response.

No-one was injured, but images from inside the shopping centre showed serious damage.

The Paisley Centre said on Twitter: "The centre will be closed until further notice. There's been an incident at our centre and the building has sustained some damage.

"We are working closely with emergency services to identify the cause and ensure the safety of the public, our tenants and our staff."

There was a huge emergency response. @BenedettaAlber1

