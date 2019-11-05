  • STV
  • MySTV

World's first post office faces closure after 300 years

STV

Owners of Sanquhar Post Office, which opened in 1712, plan to retire in May.

An early picture taken outside the world's oldest post office.
An early picture taken outside the world's oldest post office. SWNS

The world's first and oldest post office is on the brink of closure - after more than 300 years.

Sanquhar Post Office in Sanquhar, Dumfries and Galloway, opened in 1712, and is recognised by the Guinness World Records as the first post office in the world.

It has become an unlikely tourist attraction for stamp collectors, as well as being a 'lifeline' for elderly people in the community who depend on it for banking.

But the accolade could be lost if the 307-year-old institution closes, as its owners plan to retire, and the title could be conceded to a branch in Stockholm, Sweden, which opened in 1720.

The post office bounced back from the brink of closure in 2015, when it was taken over by Dr Manzoor Alam, 77, and his wife Nazra, 67.

But the couple are now planning to retire, and are hopeful a new owner could be found to keep it open when they step down at the end of May.

Nazra said: "It's breaking my heart but I've got to do what I've got to do. If my health was better I'd carry on but I've got to call it a day now - it's really sad.

Nazra Alam said leaving the post office would break her heart.
Nazra Alam said leaving the post office would break her heart. SWNS

"It served the community well. It's up for sale and I've put in my notice with the post office.

"At the end of May should be my last working day. What happens between now and then we'll just take it as it comes. It'd be nice if we could find a buyer.

"We're doing it because my husband's and my health isn't great.

"Next year it'll be five years since we've had it. I'd hate to think it'll shut down and become a supermarket or something. The last four years was remarkable, every bit of it."

The branch is on the market for £275,000 and comes with a three-bedroom cottage.

The post office's banking service is popular as Sanquhar, which is home to around just 2000 people, only has one bank - after the closure of the town's Royal Bank of Scotland in 2014.

The branch is also an attraction for tourists, post enthusiasts and stamp collectors, who seek to have their letters hand-stamped at the world's oldest post office.

Mum-of-two Nazra formerly worked as a nurse before taking over the branch with two part-time assistants, but she now wants to live closer to her family in Birmingham.

The post office first opened in 1712.
The post office first opened in 1712. SWNS

Nazra said: "We've got a lot of banking taking place in the post office. We've only got one other bank, the Bank of Scotland. We get a lot of tourists during the summer as well."

Chairman of Sanquhar and District Community Council, Duncan Close, said: "We were in this situation five years ago.

"It changed hands and was reasonably secure for a bit. We called a public meeting to discuss the matter and see what we can do.

"We will do everything we can to ensure the place does find a buyer.

"We're sorry to see them go but it's sad at the same time to think we could lose our post office."

Andrew Wood, SNP councillor for Dumfries and Galloway, said: "It'll be a sad day if it does close.

"What we're finding in a lot of rural places like Sanquhar is they're struggling to keep their post offices open.

"They're a lifeline for the elderly. It's not just about collecting their pensions, it's about meeting other people.

"I was wondering if the community could arrange a buy out but it shouldn't come down to that.

"We're a wealthy country and should be able to have them in good sized towns.

"I don't know why they've went down the road of being in shops - we've got to stop this centralisation."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.