Mystery man left seriously injured in car collision

Images of the man have been released in the hope someone recognises him.

Mystery: Police want to identify the man Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify after he was seriously injured in a car collision in Ayrshire.

He was hit by a vehicle in Kilbirnie on the B780 and emergency services took him to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is in a "serious condition".

The pedestrian was found carrying a walking stick and wearing no shoes and is believed to be in his 30s.

The accident happened at about 6.20am on Monday on the B780 close to East Mains Farm.

Police have now released CCTV images of the man in the hope someone recognises him.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley of Police Scotland said: "Despite substantial effort by officers to ascertain the identity of the man, we still do not know who he is. We are now seeking the assistance of the public in the hope someone recognises him.

"He sustained serious injuries in the incident and it's imperative his family is found. Once his identity has been established, we can then contact his family and notify them of what has happened."

Anyone with information or who recognises the man should contact Police Scotland via 101.