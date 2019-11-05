Last all-girls school moves step closer to letting in boys

Council officials recommend making Notre Dame High School co-educational.

Scotland's last all-girls secondary school has moved a step closer to letting in boys for the first time.

Council officials have recommended making Notre Dame High School co-educational following a consultation.

They said it would lead to more consistency in the level of education received by pupils.

Glasgow councillors will now vote on a final decision on November 28, however the ruling SNP group has already declared its backing.

If they agree to the changes, boys will be admitted to the school from August 2021.

Catchment areas for the school will also be altered under the officials' recommendations.

Consultation on the school's future closed in May, with almost 5000 responses.

Options included no change, allowing the school to accept boys, or retaining the single-sex status but adding more primary schools to the catchment area.

Results showed that around 53% of votes were returned for the first two options - 39.9% voted to keep the status quo while 13.4% said they would want to keep the school single sex and expand the catchment area.

However, 45.9% of respondents said they would like to make the school co-educational.

