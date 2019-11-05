Ex-goalie named in Scotland squads aims to become Tory MP

Derek Stillie wants to replace the SNP's Philippa Whitford in Central Ayrshire.

Derek Stillie played for Dundee United and several other clubs. SNS

A former goalkeeper named in Scotland squads is to stand as a candidate for the Scottish Conservatives in the general election.

Derek Stillie, who played for teams including Aberdeen, Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United during his career, will be the party's nominee for the Central Ayrshire constituency.

The seat is currently held by the SNP's Philippa Whitford.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson confirmed the selection in a tweet.

Mr Stillie was named in two Scotland squads, although was never capped, and also played for Wigan Athletic and Gillingham during his football career, before retiring in 2008.

After hanging up his gloves, the 45-year-old pursued a career in English law.

The Scottish Conservatives already have a representative with a footballing connection in Douglas Ross, the incumbent for Moray since 2017 and an assistant referee who has officiated on Scottish Premiership and Champions League matches.

