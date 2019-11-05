Mystery solved as man identified after being struck by car

The man was seriously injured by a vehicle in Ayrshire and remains in hospital.

Police say the man has now been identified Police Scotland

A man who was seriously injured in a road collision in Ayrshire has been identified by police.

Officers said his family had been told he was being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Earlier on Tuesday, police released CCTV images of the man in his 30s after he was struck by a car on the B780 in Kilbirnie.

He was carrying a walking stick and wearing no shoes when the incident happened at 6.20am on Monday.

Police images showed the man wearing a grey coat and dark trousers and carrying a plant pot.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our images and post in trying to identify the man injured in a serious road crash in Kilbirnie yesterday.

"We have confirmed the man's identity and have notified his family. Enquiries into the incident are continuing. Once again, thank you for your assistance."

