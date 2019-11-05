  • STV
  • MySTV

Terminally ill boy wins fundraising Pride of Britain award

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Aaron Hunter recruited Robert Downey Jr to help raise awareness of his condition.

Award: Aaron dedicated his win to other ROHHAD children.
Award: Aaron dedicated his win to other ROHHAD children. Pride of Britain

When Aaron Hunter, a terminally-ill young boy discovered he had won a Pride of Britain award, he said it should be given to another deserving child.

The selfless nine-year-old, who has helped raise more than £310,000 for charity, was awarded the Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser trophy at the awards ceremony last week, which celebrates the achievements of remarkable people across the country.

Aaron, from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, has ROHHAD, an extremely rare and complex disease that affects the function of every single system and organ within the body.

The disease causes previously healthy children to gain weight and develop breathing difficulties.

There are just 100 known cases worldwide, 12 of which are in the UK.

Sufferers face a daily fight for survival and many patients die before they reach their teens.

Superhero-loving Aaron dedicated the award to other ROHHAD children.
Superhero-loving Aaron dedicated the award to other ROHHAD children. Pride of Britain

"We knew he was likely to have ROHHAD syndrome, we had known for a while but hearing those words and knowing there was no cure and that his prognosis was terminal was really difficult," explains his mother Elisabeth.

"I had this little five-year-old asking me why can't they make me better, why isn't there research, why don't we matter. I just didn't have the answers for him.

"That motivated us to do something, to show Aaron and all the other ROHHAD children that they do matter."

Spurred on to help other children, Aaron and his family set up the ROHHAD Association with the aim of finding the cause of the disease and eventually a cure.

At the heart of the charity is superhero-mad Aaron, who his mum calls "an ideas man" and regularly comes up with fundraising ideas to help raise money.

Inspired by the ice bucket challenge, which raised millions for Motor Neurone Disease worldwide, Aaron devised the Muddy Puddle Challenge, in which participants jump in puddles - something Aaron can't do due to his condition.

https://stv.tv/news/features/1380141-dear-iron-man-terminally-ill-boy-s-plea-to-meet-the-superhero/ | default

He then made a video calling on his favourite superhero, Ironman played by Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr to do the challenge.

In the video, he said: "I don't want any more of my friends to die. We need your help Ironman."

The actor was so inspired by Aaron's selflessness and desire to help others, he flew to Britain and met the schoolboy to do a Muddy Puddle jump.

Robert said: "As I got to know him more, I just got caught up in the spirit of his desire to help others like himself who have this extremely debilitating disease."

"Together they raised a staggering £150,000 and Aaron would be really annoyed if I didn't say that they didn't raise it, it was all the people supporting the campaign and the charity," Elisabeth said.

Attending the Pride of Britain awards last week was difficult for the youngster due to his condition, but he was determined to receive the award and dedicate it to other ROHHAD sufferers.

"Aaron's very poorly at the moment and his ROHHAD disease is very debilitating for him," explains Elisabeth.

"He's suffering a lot just now and going to the awards gave him something positive to focus on.

"I'm very, very proud of him for being able to go on the stage and accept the award and for him, the most important thing was dedicating that award to all of the other ROHHAD children."

'As I got to know [Aaron] more, I just got caught up in the spirit of his desire to help others like himself who have this extremely debilitating disease.'
Robert Downey Jr

His sister Lauren says she is proud of her younger brother's selflessness.

"Aaron is one of the most selfless people I know. He's very well respecting of other people's feelings and he puts other people's feelings before himself," she said.

Now having raised more than £310,000 through the Muddy Puddle Challenge, as well as other fundraising events, the ROHHAD Association have turned their attention towards research into the disease.

Elisabeth says that while the charity needs double the amount of money to complete it's first round of research, the team are confident in finding the cause for ROHHAD, leading to treatments for sufferers.

"We're still on a mission and that mission is to find a cure," Elisabeth adds.

"The Pride of Britain award is a phenomenal recognition for all that Aaron has managed to achieve.

"He is very poorly at the moment but he is still determined to make a difference."

That determination led Aaron to ask his mother to remind people that despite the cold winter nights, it is perfect puddle jumping weather

"He said 'please remind everyone that this is going to be a horrible miserable winter, lots and lots of rain so lets have some fun and go out and do the muddy puddle challenge and that they can still donate and help make a difference'," Elisabeth laughed.

For more information about ROHHAD, visit the ROHHAD Association website.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.