Two elderly women robbed at knifepoint by masked thugs 

Police say the house was completely ransacked as the men escaped with cash and jewellery.

Two elderly women were robbed at knifepoint by masked thugs at a house on the southside of Glasgow

Two men forced their way into the property on Dumbreck Road, Dumbreck and ransacked the house on Monday between 1pm and 1.30pm

The 71-year-old woman was not injured, but the suspects were disturbed by another 71-year-old woman who came into the house.

She suffered minor injuries and the duo made off with thousands of pounds in cash and jewellery.

A third man waited in vehicle outside the house and the suspects left with him and drove north towards the Govan area.

The first man is described as white, medium build, tall and wearing a black balaclava and dark clothing.

The second was black, medium build, tall and wearing similar mask and clothing.

The third man, waiting outside, was about 5ft 9in tall, medium to heavy build, around 30-years-old with short dark hair. He was wearing a blue checked shirt.

Detective Constable James Clark, of Govan Community Investigations Unit, said: "The house was completely ransacked by the suspects and this was an extremely upsetting experience for both women.

"Our enquiries are ongoing however we're appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time who witnessed this, or saw anything suspicious, to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.