New film about work of Glasgow veterans' charity released

It features ex-Royal Marine Commando Adam Edwards who now works for the Coming Home Centre.

Adam Edwards: Royal Marine was shot and wounded in Afghanistan. Adam Edwards

A new film highlighting the work of a veterans' charity in Glasgow has been launched ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

It features former Royal Marine Commando Adam Edwards who was shot and wounded while serving in Afghanistan.

The incident happened just a year after he joined. In the same battle his young friend was killed.

Adam said: "My friend was 21. Your life literally flashes before your eyes and nothing is ever the same again. You view the world completely differently."

It was hard for the 39-year-old to come to terms with his friend's death.

"Nothing prepares you for that moment where you are in prolonged contact with the enemy," he said.

"And then nothing prepares you really for the trauma and the impact of being wounded and then also being confronted with the loss of a friend."

Adam was medically discharged from the military in 2016 and diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He said he felt like he lost his purpose. "You're frightened, you're in denial, you're also trying to deal with your own complex mental health," he told STV.

"You've got to find a job. You're a marine so you need to keep pushing forward and succeeding so there's lots of adjustment.

"There's lots of trying to rationalise; that was my life, I've lost my friend, I'm trying to become a husband, I'm trying to become a parent, what am I gonna do?"

Centre: Adam visiting with veterans in Glasgow. The Coming Home Centre

Adam's life changed when his sergeant major suggested he visit the Coming Home Centre in Govan, where he now works.

It runs a drop-in for retired and serving armed forces personnel, providing practical and emotional help as well as a free lunch.

Local supermarkets provide the food which would otherwise be sent to landfill.

Bernard Roberts, 93, who served in the navy during the Second World War, is a frequent visitor.

His wife died four years ago and he says the service has changed his life.

The veteran said: "This has been a god-send to me. It's given me an incentive to carry on.

"People care about you. They realise what you did for the country, a lot of people don't care. These people are exceptional, they help us in every way they can."

