Crumbling stonework threatens landmark theatre's future

Between £6m and £8m is needed to save the Palace Theatre and Grand Hall in Kilmarnock.

Landmark buildings in Kilmarnock face an uncertain future due to crumbling stonework and leaking roofs.

Protective netting has been placed over the vulnerable stonework as a temporary measure.

The theatre could now be closed for a year to allow essential work to be carried out.

A report on the condition of council buildings flagged the theatre and hall up as 'red', which means they are "underperforming".

The report said: "The two red-flagged buildings requiring major investment to improve are the Palace Theatre and Grand Hall."

The paper said they were "both landmark buildings within central Kilmarnock" and "contribute significantly to the architectural heritage of the town centre".

Conservation architects said a new drainage system was necessary to divert rainwater away.

The council report said: "It is currently estimated that the cost of these together with works to the external fabric, drainage and internal alterations and remodelling will be in the region of £6-8m."

All building work needs the approval of the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and Historic Environment Scotland.

Major refurbishment and maintenance has taken place over the decades. In 2011, £1.4m was spent on roofing, stonework and refurbishment.

