Elderly woman who died after being knocked down named

Agnes King was struck by a red Mazda car on Aikenhead Road, Glasgow on October 31.

Death: Agnes King died after being hit by a car. Police Scotland

A 95-year-old woman who died after being struck by a car has been named by police.

Agnes King from Glasgow was hit by a red Mazda car on Aikenhead Road, near Cathcart Road around 5pm on October 31.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for four hours following the collision.

Sergeant Jon Mochan said: "We are extremely saddened to report that Agnes has sadly passed away following the collision.

"I would like to send my personal condolences to Agnes' family and friends and my gratitude to the members of the public and emergency services who tried to help Agnes at the scene.

"Our enquiries into this collision continue and I would urge anyone with any dashcam footage, or any information which may be relevant, to please contact us."

