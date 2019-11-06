Attackers flee in taxi after trying to murder man and woman

Two people fighting for their lives following attack in their flat in Greenock on Tuesday.

The murder bid took place in Belville Street, Greenock. Google 2019

Two people are fighting for their lives after an attempted murder in Greenock.

The 52-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were attacked by two men in their flat in Belville Street around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Both attackers then fled the scene in a taxi they hired in Kilmacolm Road.

Police said both victims were in a critical but stable condition at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Detective inspector David Wagstaff, of Greenock CID, said: "This has been a brutal attack on two people within their own home which we believe was targeted.

"We are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to tracing those involved and would appeal to any member of the public who can assist our investigation to come forward.

"Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour on Belville Street last night, or who may have private CCTV covering the area, is asked to come forward to speak with detectives.

"Equally any drivers who may have been driving on Belville Street around the time of the incident last night are asked to check any dash-cam footage that can assist our investigation.

"We have a number of addition police patrols in the area today. If you have any information or concerns, please speak to one of these officers."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4391 of 5 November. Alternatively, a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.