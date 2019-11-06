  • STV
Asian gold worth more than £500,000 stolen since April

STV

Police Scotland have urged householders to remain vigilant after properties targeted.

Target: Asian golf jewellery has been targeted
Target: Asian golf jewellery has been targeted

More than £500,000 worth of Asian gold jewellery and cash has been stolen by thieves since April last year, police say.

Detectives want homeowners to be vigilant and take security measures after dozens of housebreakings across the country.

Police Scotland said there had been 35 reports of break-ins at properties in Glasgow, Paisley, Renfrew, Ayrshire and Edinburgh since April.

They resulted in more than £500,000 worth of Asian gold jewellery and cash being stolen.

The gold jewellery is generally between 18 and 22 karat and is targeted because it has a high purity.

Officers want the public to look out for suspicious activity in residential areas which could indicate a housebreaking is or is about to take place.

Policed say incidents generally occur between 11am and 11pm and householders have been reminded to ensure valuables are safely out of sight and their properties robustly secured.

Detective inspector Kevin Gilmour, said: "In 2017 and the early part of 2018, we saw significant numbers of Asian gold housebreakings taking place and a national campaign was launched to address this.

"Whilst the numbers we've seen occurring over recent times are much lower than two years ago, I want to again reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to investigate all incidents which occur and bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Prevention is key and I would ask all members of our communities to assist us in stopping these offences by being vigilant and considering the security of their properties."

Police said bedrooms and lofts routinely get searched during these crimes and have asked householders to review their security arrangements and invest in good locks, alarm systems and CCTV cameras.

DI Gilmour added: "If you witness any behaviour you feel is suspicious or unusual, or have any concerns about the behaviour of an individual or group of people, please contact us immediately, noting any vehicle registrations if safe to do so."

