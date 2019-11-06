Man charged after £300,000 of cannabis seized in raid

Officers recovered the drugs within an industrial estate in South Lanarkshire.

Raid: The drugs were recovered from a unit in Strutherhill Industrial Estate. Google 2019

A man has been charged after cannabis worth more than £300,000 was seized in South Lanarkshire.

Under warrant, officers raided a unit within Strutherhill Industrial Estate in Larkhall on Tuesday.

A search of the premises found over 33kg of the class B drugs with an estimated street value of £336,000.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Inspector Brian Lindie said: "This has been a substantial recovery by officers who conducted an intelligence-led search of the unit.

"As a result, a 45-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court today in connection with drug offences.

"Information from the community is absolutely vital in helping us target those allegedly involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

"I would continue to ask anyone with information regarding drug supply to contact police."

