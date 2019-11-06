Man admits impersonating police officer at TRNSMT festival

Stuart Robertson,40, photographed teenagers and followed them after the event.

TRNSMT: Robertson impersonated a police officer Ryan Buchanan

A man who pretended to be an undercover police officer to three teenagers at the TRNSMT music festival was fined £750.

Stuart Robertson also photographed the 16-year-olds with his phone and followed them through Glasgow Green in July this year.

A hearing was told that Robertson was clutching a "hot dog" in his other hand at the time.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty last month at Glasgow Sheriff Court to impersonating a police officer.

The court heard the accused was drunk when he approached the trio at 11pm.

Prosecutor Rachel Meechan said: "Robertson said he was an undercover police officer.

"The teenagers ignored him but he said: 'I'm serious, I'm an undercover police officer and don't start your s**t.'

"He took out his phone and pointed it at them and appeared to film and photograph them."

'This a very bizarre situation, he was drunk that day and this was immature' Nicky Matteo, lawyer

Robertson was arrested by officers and replied "I didn't do anything" when charged.

Lawyer Nicky Matteo, said: "This a very bizarre situation, he was drunk that day and this was immature.

"He had his phone charger and a hot dog in his other hand and this was how he presented himself.

"He is remorseful and appalled."

Robertson, from Airdrie, was ordered to pay £750 compensation to the teenagers by Sheriff Paul Brown.

A community payback order was imposed on Robertson in which he will be under social work supervision for 12 months.