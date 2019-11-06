Man accused of murdering dad shot dead outside house

Gary More, 32, was shot several times in the head and body in Airdrie last year.

Murdered: Gary More was shot dead outside his home in Airdrie. Facebook

A man is to stand trial after a dad was shot dead outside his North Lanarkshire home.

Neil Anderson, 44, is accused of murdering Gary More at the 32-year-old's house in Airdrie in September 2018.

Prosecutors claim Anderson was acting with unknown others at the time.

It is alleged Mr More was induced from his home before a firearm was "repeatedly discharged".

The indictment states he was shot in the head and body.

Anderson is further accused of being concerned in the supply of drugs as well as behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards Mr More.

David Anderson, 35, who does not face the murder allegation, is also accused of those two charges.

Both men denied the claims at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Lord Mulholland fixed a trial due to begin next April.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.