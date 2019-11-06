Hunt after woman repeatedly punched at railway station

A man was also assaulted for coming to the victim's aid in Airdrie on Sunday.

A manhunt has been launched after a woman was repeatedly punched at a train station in North Lanarkshire.

The attackers also assaulted a man who came to the victim's aid.

The incident happened on the platform at Airdrie railway station at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

A man helped the woman onto a train to Edinburgh, however while on board he was punched in the face which caused heavy bleeding.

British Transport Police (BTP) stated that they are looking for two men over the attacks and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The first suspect, who is believed to be around 20, was wearing a red Napapijri jacket and glasses.

The second suspect, who is believed to be aged between 25 and 30, was wearing Gucci shoes and had a piercing on his face.

If you have any information, call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference number 513 of 03/11/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

