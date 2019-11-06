Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by car

Robert Taylor, 33, was hit by a Toyota Yaris on the B780 in North Ayrshire on Monday.

Collision: Robert Taylor died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Police Scotland / George Allison

A pedestrian has died in hospital after being knocked down by a car in North Ayrshire.

Robert Taylor, 33, was seriously injured after being struck by a silver Toyota Yaris on the B780 in Kilbirnie.

The incident happened 200 yards east of East Mains Farm at around 6.20am on Monday.

Mr Taylor was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Tuesday.

His family has been informed.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.