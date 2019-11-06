Third of pupils from primary struck down with norovirus

More than 100 children at the Glasgow school have fallen ill with the 'winter vomiting bug'.

Deep clean: More than 100 pupils have been struck down with the 'winter vomiting bug'. Google 2019

Around a third of pupils from a Glasgow primary school have been struck down with norovirus.

St Angela's Primary and Nursery Class, which has a roll of 368 children, is now undergoing a "deep clean" with school staff liaising with the public health team from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The local authority confirmed the school had been dealing with more than 100 absences over the past few days due to the "winter vomiting bug", with information leaflets about the illness sent home to families.

Although most people will make a full recovery within two days, anyone with novovirus is advised to stay away from school or work until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "Over the last couple of days the school has been dealing with a high number of pupil absences due to a vomiting bug and school staff are liaising with the public health team from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

"Norovirus information has been sent home to all families and a deep clean of the school premises is being carried out.

"Norovirus, sometimes known as the 'winter vomiting bug', is the most common stomach bug in the UK, affecting people of all ages.

"Most people with norovirus will make a full recovery in one to two days.

"It is important to keep hydrated - especially children and the elderly.

"Good hand hygiene using soap and water is important to stop the spread of the virus.

"Anyone with norovirus should stay away from school or work until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped."

For more information on norovirus and what to do if you catch it, go to nhsinform.scot.

