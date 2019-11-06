Robbers burst into man's home leaving him badly injured

The robbers left with hundreds of pounds in cash in North Lanarkshire.

Scene: Robbery in Hamilton Road, Bellshill Google Maps

A man has been left seriously injured after two robbers forced their way into a home and attacked him.

The 31-year-old was in the property on Hamilton Road, Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, about 11.40pm on Monday when the two men broke in.

They assaulted him and stole hundreds of pounds in cash in the "targeted attack".

The man was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie for treatment to serious injuries.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothes and are police believe they escaped in a white Transit van, last seen passing the church on Main Street, Bellshill.

Police Scotland believe suspects had weapons SWNS

Detective Inspector Kenny Dalrymple said: "As a result of this incident a man has been left with serious injuries and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish what has happened.

"We believe the suspects were carrying weapons and may have parked their vehicle in the Glebe Street area prior to the attack.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the van or the suspects in the area immediately prior to, or after, the incident to get in touch with officers to help our investigation.

"Equally anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam devices are urged to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.