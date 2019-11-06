Thirteen charged over Kilmarnock v Rangers disorder

Various incidents occurred during the clubs' first clash of the season on August 4.

Clash: The roof of a sheltered disabled section was caved in. SNS

Thirteen boys and men have been charged in connection with various incidents that took place during Kilmarnock and Rangers' first league match of the season.

Rangers won the game 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time header by Connor Goldson.

The Scottish Premiership goal at Rugby Park on August 4 was met with chaotic scenes as fans invaded the pitch and caused the roof of a sheltered disabled section to cave in.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed that 13 boys and men, aged between 14 and 29, had been arrested and charged in connection with various incidents.

Reports have been sent to the Procurator Fiscal, with officers following "positive lines of enquiry to trace a number of other individuals".

A force spokesperson added: "Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation so far."

