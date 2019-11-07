Two Celtic fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Europa League match

The two fans were thought to have been attacked outside an Irish bar in the city.

Celtic: Two fans stabbed in Rome. Celtic FC

Two Celtic fans have been stabbed in the centre of Rome ahead of tonight's Europa League match.

It's thought fans were attacked by a faction of the Lazio support outside Flan O'Brien's Irish bar in the city centre.

Celtic Football Club issued guidance for the 9,000 travelling supporters earlier this week amid safety concerns.

The club is due to play against Lazio at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday evening.

Both men were taken to hospital and injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

