School closes for rest of week after norovirus outbreak

A 'deep spray clean' will take place at St Angela's Primary and Nursery Class.

A primary school has been closed for the rest of the week after an outbreak of winter vomiting bug norovirus.

Around a third of pupils at St Angela Primary and Nursery Class in Glasgow were off sick on Wednesday.

The school has now cancelled all classes until Monday while it undergoes a "deep spray clean".

It said on social media: "St Angela's Primary School and Nursery Class is officially closed today and tomorrow.

"This is to allow for a deep spray clean with a 48-hour period of no contact in order to kill any virus/germs. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Although most people will make a full recovery within two days, anyone with novovirus is advised to stay away from school or work until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped.