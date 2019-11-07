School closes for rest of week after norovirus outbreak
A 'deep spray clean' will take place at St Angela's Primary and Nursery Class.
A primary school has been closed for the rest of the week after an outbreak of winter vomiting bug norovirus.
Around a third of pupils at St Angela Primary and Nursery Class in Glasgow were off sick on Wednesday.
The school has now cancelled all classes until Monday while it undergoes a "deep spray clean".
It said on social media: "St Angela's Primary School and Nursery Class is officially closed today and tomorrow.
"This is to allow for a deep spray clean with a 48-hour period of no contact in order to kill any virus/germs. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."
Although most people will make a full recovery within two days, anyone with novovirus is advised to stay away from school or work until 48 hours after their symptoms have stopped.