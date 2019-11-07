Man jailed for storing £600,000 worth of cocaine in his home

Craig Watson, 28, was caught with the drug after police followed his Mercedes in Glasgow.

A man who stored more than £600,000 worth of high-purity cocaine in his home has been jailed.

Craig Watson, 28, was sentenced to five years and four months after officers followed a Mercedes car to his home in Milton, Glasgow in February.

A block of white powder was seen on the back seat, which prosecutor Liam Ewing QC told the High Court in Glasgow was found to be cocaine with a purity as high as 79%.

Further packages of the drug were discovered inside Watson's home, while a metal hydraulic press was also seized by police.

'A very significant quantity of high purity cocaine was found in your flat. You were allowing your flat to be used for the preparation of a class A drug' Judge Lord Burns

Mr Ewing said: "Such equipment is utilised in the adulteration of controlled drugs."

A total of 6.6kg of cocaine was found with a potential value of £662,050.

Watson pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drug

Judge Lord Burns told Watson he would have jailed him for eight years had it not been for an early guilty plea.

He said: "A very significant quantity of high purity cocaine was found in your flat. You were allowing your flat to be used for the preparation of a class A drug."

Watson has a similar conviction for possession of cannabis.

Defence counsel John McElroy said: "He had a drug debt and was working that debt off."

As he was led away to the cells, Watson said "thank you" to Lord Burns.

