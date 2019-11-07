Three charged with robbery after girl, 15, dragged from car

Two women and a man have been charged in connection with the incident in North Lanarkshire.

Robbery: Three people to appear in court. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Three people have been charged after a 15-year-old girl was dragged from a car in North Lanarkshire.

The car was then stolen during the incident around 9.30am on Sunday on Coatbridge Road in Glenmavis.

Two women aged 40 and 30 and a 31-year-old man have been charged over the robbery and all three are expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The car was recovered later the same day in Airdrie.

Detective Inspector Cammy Miller of Coatbridge CID said: "We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with our inquiries into this incident."

