Cannabis plants worth £380,000 seized from industrial unit

More than 600 cannabis plants worth £380,000 were seized following a police raid on an industrial unit in North Lanarkshire.

Officers recovered the plants following a search of a unit within Biggar Road Industrial Estate in Cleland on Wednesday.

Police are now on the hunt for those responsible for the cultivation.

Detective inspector Brian Lindie said: "Inquiries into who might be responsible for what I would describe as a sizable cannabis cultivation are at an early stage.

"I would ask anyone who may have any information which might assist in our inquiries to call us here at Cambuslang on the 101 number."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

