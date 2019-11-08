Van driver dies after head-on collision with car on A70

The 49-year-old driver died at the scene, while another man was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A van driver has died after a head-on crash on the A70 in South Lanarkshire.

The 49-year-old's Ford Connect collided with a Mazda 6 car travelling in the opposite direction near Carnwarth.

He died at the scene following the collision around 4.15pm on Thursday, while the car driver was taken to hospital, where he is described as 'stable'.

Sergeant John Tait, of the divisional road policing unit based at Motherwell, said: "I am appealing to any witnesses to the crash and to anyone with information that may help our ongoing investigation to contact us.

"I would also like to hear from anyone who was driving on the A70 near Carnwath around the time of the crash on Thursday afternoon to come forward to officers, as they may hold information that will assist our enquiry."

Road policing officers at Motherwell can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 2401 of 7th November.

