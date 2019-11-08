Third Celtic fan stabbed in Rome following Lazio match

The 20-year-old man was attacked in a fast food restaurant hours after Celtic's 2-1 win.

Celtic fans celebrate their last-minute win over Lazio. SNS

A third Celtic fan has been stabbed in Rome following the side's clash with Lazio.

The 20-year-old was attacked in a fast-food restaurant around 2am on Friday morning.

It's believed he was stabbed in the upper leg by a man who got out of a car.

He was taken to hospital but has since been released.



Two Celtic fans were stabbed in the city earlier this week as supporters descended on the city for the team's Europa League 2-1 win over Lazio on Thursday evening.

It's thought fans were attacked by a faction of the Lazio support outside Flan O'Brien's Irish bar in the city centre.

A supporters' bus was also "ambushed" after breaking down following the game.

Italian police said the injured pair were taken to hospital for treatment, with one released on Thursday morning.

A 35-year-old remains in hospital with lower abdomen wound.

Celtic issued guidance for the 9000 travelling supporters earlier this week amid safety concerns.

Supporters are advised to avoid wearing club colours while walking around Rome, particularly in the evening, stay in large groups where possible and keep a low profile.

The Glasgow club and Lazio were charged by Uefa over "illicit chants" heard during their Europa League match on October 24.

Celtic were also charged over the display of an "illicit banner" during the game, which they won 2-1.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.