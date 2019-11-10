Family of mum murdered 25 years ago 'hopeful for justice'

Shona Stevens' body was found by a footpath in Irvine on November 10 1994.

Murder: Shona's family hope her killer will be brought to justice. Police Scotland

The family of a young mother murdered 25 years ago say they have not given up hope her killer will be brought to justice.

The body of Shona Stevens, 31, was found by a footpath in Irvine, North Ayrshire, on the afternoon of November 10 1994.

No-one has been convicted of what police describe as a "brutal, frenzied attack" and Ms Stevens' mother and daughter have made a fresh appeal for information.

Mhairi Smith, 85, said: "It has been 25 years since Shona was taken from us and we are still as hopeful as ever that those responsible for her murder can be brought to justice.

"I cannot emphasise enough how important even the smallest piece of information could be in being able to give me and my family closure.

'I was only seven at the time of my mum's murder but that does not make it any easier to deal with.' Candice Stevens

"I want to know who was responsible for this attack and why they did it.

"If you have any information about Shona and her murder, please contact the police."

Candice Stevens, 32, said: "I was only seven at the time of my mum's murder but that does not make it any easier to deal with.

"I spent a large part my childhood years growing up without my mum and I would please ask anyone who knows anything about the incident to please come forward."

Ms Stevens had visited a local shop and appeared to have been on her way home when her body was discovered at 1.20pm in an area of trees and bushes near Alder Green, around 200 yards from the property she shared with her mother and daughter.

'Shona was a young mother who was subject to an unprovoked attack that has left her family devastated and we want to trace those responsible.' Detective Superintendent Paul Livingstone

Detective Superintendent Paul Livingstone said: "Shona was a young mother who was subject to an unprovoked attack that has left her family devastated and we want to trace those responsible.

"The footpath that Shona was murdered on was used on a regular basis by members of the public to access Bourtreehill Shopping Centre and we believe that someone may have vital information that will help bring this investigation to a close.

"I would urge anyone that may be able to provide any information in regards to this case to please get in contact with police.

"Police Scotland are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and giving Shona's family closure on what is such a horrific incident in which they have suffered for too long."

Anyone with information is asked to make contact on the dedicated number 01236 818326 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

