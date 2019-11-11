Residents evacuated as building collapses in tenement blaze

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the flames in Glasgow's Albert Drive.

Glasgow: Part of the building has collapsed.

Residents were evacuated as firefighters worked through the night tackling a blaze in a tenement building.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at the Strawberry & Spice Garden grocery in Albert Drive, Glasgow, at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Nine fire engines and two height appliances were sent to tackle the blaze, which was so severe it caused a partial collapse of the building.

Roads in the area were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident in the Pollokshields area of the city.

Residents were evacuated from the flats above the shop as fire crews tackled the blaze, and one person was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her support to those affected by the blaze, which is in her constituency.

She said: "Dreadful news for affected residents and businesses in Pollokshields - any constituents who need assistance, please email or call my office."

Six fire engines and two height appliances were still at the scene on Monday morning, along with police.

Emergency: Firefighters worked through the night.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 11.31pm on Sunday, November 10 to reports of a fire within a building.

"Operations control mobilised a total of nine fire appliances and two height appliances to Albert Drive in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow.

"The fire had initially taken hold within a commercial premises and thereafter affected a number of dwelling flats above.

"Residents were evacuated. One person was taken to hospital suffering the effects of smoke inhalation. There were no further casualties.

"Crews worked through the night to surround and contain the fire which, due to its severity, caused a partial collapse of the building.

"Firefighters are now involved in an extensive dampening down operation, which is expected to last throughout Monday."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.