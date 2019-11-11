Would you spend a penny to sleep in revamped toilets? 

Plans drawn up to transform public toilets in Glasgow into tourist accommodation.

How the transformed toilets might look. Glasgow Boys Corporation Ltd

Plans have been drawn up to transform public toilets in Glasgow into tourist accommodation.

The Cathedral Square proposals, which have been submitted to the city council, would see a "distinctive" two-bedroom property created.

Developer had already gained permission to turn the toilets into a cafe but have altered their plans due to "a changing business model and a revision of the local market".

Glasgow Boys Corporation Ltd now wants to provide "short-term rental, self-catering tourism accommodation".

"The former public convenience on Cathedral Square has been leased from Glasgow City Council on a 25-year lease ," a planning report said.

"It is proposed that it could be converted into an distinctive and highly individual short-term holiday let that would easily fit into the applicant's developing network of sites that are being developed across the country."

Glasgow Boys Corporation Ltd plans to advertise the accommodation as a "unique location" within close walking distance of the city centre and all major transport hubs.

The company said: "We would envisage a minimum of two nights booking and a maximum of ten days."

"Glasgow does not have the same housing pressures currently as say Amsterdam or Dublin which have introduced bans on short term letting of existing housing stock.

"But we feel that re-energising existing built heritage, unsuitable for permanent housing, that has been overlooked presents multiple benefits."

