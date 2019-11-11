Arran Brewery begins producing first batches of cider

Process gets under way on 1000-litre batches ahead of first sales early next year.

The cider is being made at Loch Earn Brewery in Perthshire. Arran Brewery

Arran Brewery has started producing its first cider, which will go on sale early next year.

The 1000-litre batches are being blended at its Loch Earn Brewery in Perthshire.

The cider, made with fruit picked in Perthshire, is due to be available from February.

Gerald Michaluk, managing director at Arran Brewery, said the first batch was "fermenting well".

He said: "I am very happy to see the site starting to take shape, a lot later than I would have liked.

"But with our first cider started I am confident we can get this project on track and launch our first ciders in 2020.

"I was a little worried this morning as the ground was covered in a thick layer of snow, however, I am assured the low temperatures will made for a very fine cider."

