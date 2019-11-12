Pedestrian injured after being knocked down by car

The collision happened on Main Street, Barrhead, shortly before 7.30am on Tuesday.

Barrhead: The collision happened on Main Street. Google 2019

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in East Renfrewshire.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision on Main Street, Barrhead, shortly before 7.30am on Tuesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service attended and transported the casualty to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 7.25am to Main Street in Barrhead to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

"An ambulance attended and the pedestrian was taken to hospital."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.