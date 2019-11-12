Nightclub to reopen on New Year's Day after violence

Kushion, in Glasgow, has been given permission to reopen on a three-month trial basis.

Kushion was closed down in September. Google by Tommy Butler / Cropped

A city centre nightclub which was shut down following a spate of attacks have been given a final chance to operate safely.

Kushion, on Bath Street, will reopen on New Year's Day for three months on a trial basis after the premises was deemed a threat to public safety.

The nightclub was forced to close on September 14 for two weeks after Glasgow City Council's licensing board heard about nine serious incidents that had taken place inside the club since 2017.

This included an attempted murder, sexual assaults and customer attacks. There were also problems with 17-year-olds being granted entry to the club.

Members of the board felt staff required more training before the club could re-open.

Following the, suspension Kushion was allowed to operate on a daily basis until midnight but the owners, G1 Group, decided to keep the building shut.

Kushion bosses and their representative appeared before Glasgow City Council's licensing board on Friday in a bid to persuade members to reopen the facility.

An officer from Police Scotland confirmed that G1 Group had been liaising with the force since September and that staff had been trained accordingly.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that most of the staff at Kushion have been trained.

"Following the initial closure of the club some staff decided to move on but training was offered to them.

"However, Police Scotland has been unable to determine if there has been any change in management and believe the club should remain closed to protect public health and safety."

Speaking on behalf of Kushion, Archie MacIver, explained that the owners of the club needed their 3am licence reinstated in order to make a profit.

He said: "We have been meeting with Police Scotland. Since then some 173 G1 staff have gone through the training programme.

"Kushion is a nightclub. There is no point in operating until 12am. The premises will not be open prior to Christmas and if granted we would operate from 7pm until 3am every day."

