McGill's Buses workers vote to strike over pay dispute

Around 50 Unite the Union members will take industrial action on three days.

McGill's Buses workers in Renfrewshire are to strike over pay.

Around 50 Unite the Union members - which includes drivers, shunters and labourers - will take action on November 26 and December 2 and 9 at the Inchinnan and Johnstone depots.

The workers also voted for a continuous overtime ban.

Unite claim the dispute centres on ex-Arriva staff being paid between 8% to 14% less than their McGill's counterparts as a result of a transfer in 2011.

The transferred members have remained on Arriva Scotland West contracts and have allegedly been "subjected to successive pay freezes since the transfer, while the pre-existing McGill workers through several pay increases have now shot ahead of the ex-Arriva staff".

Announcing the move on Tuesday, Kenny Jordan, Unite regional industrial officer, said: "The pay catch-up between the ex-Arriva workers and the McGill's workers due to the transfer in 2011 was achieved in early 2017.

"However, this has now caused a significant pay differential because ex-Arriva staff are now being paid between 8% and 14% less than their co-workers. The tables have now turned.

"Unite's members who previously worked for Arriva have been extremely patient and accepted that McGill's rates had to catch up.

"However, this position has been used as a cover by management to suppress the wages of around 50 of our members for eight years which is not acceptable.

"The strong mandate we have received for industrial action is a reflection of the anger and injustice felt by the workers resulting in a series of days of action beginning from November 26."

McGill's Buses has been contacted for comment.

