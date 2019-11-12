Firefighters remain at blaze scene after tenement collapse

Around 60 firefighters, nine fire engines and two height appliances were sent to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene more than a day after a blaze caused a tenement building to collapse.

Crews are continuing their extensive dampening down operation following the fire in Glasgow's Albert Drive on Sunday night.

Around 60 firefighters, nine fire engines and two height appliances were sent to tackle the blaze, which broke out in Strawberry & Spice Garden grocery at around 11.30pm.

A single height appliance and two fire engines remain in attendance.

An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fire.

Roddie Keith, local senior officer for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This has undoubtedly been a challenging and protracted incident that required considerable resources to meet.

"We will remain in attendance until we can ensure that the scene is as safe as possible before handing it into the care of our local authority partners.

"The continued response and support from the community has been outstanding and we must thank them for their patience and support throughout the incident.

"I would also like to recognise the hard work put in by our partners, other emergency services and the local authority and add my thanks to our crews for their efforts in bringing this fire under control.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will continue to work alongside our Police Scotland colleagues to establish the full facts and circumstances of the fire."

Roads in the area were closed as emergency services dealt with the incident in the Pollokshields area of the city.

Residents were evacuated from the flats above the shop as fire crews tackled the blaze, and one person was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

There were no reports of any further casualties.

Road closures remain in place, including Forth Street, Glenapp Street, Kenmuir Street and Keir Street at Albert Drive, and Maxwell Drive at Kenmuir Street.

Businesses within the affected area remain closed.

Inspector John Menzies said: "Cordons will remain in place until the area is safe.

"Further assessments and updates will provided when available.

"I would like to thank the public for their patience during this difficult time."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was a "dark day" for her constituency.

She told STV News on Monday: "I just want to convey my thanks to the fire service and to the police for the incredible work they have done here overnight to make sure that nobody was seriously injured or killed in what is an absolute tragedy for Pollokshields.

"There are people obviously who have lost their homes, a number of businesses affected, that corner is an iconic part of the local community, so my thoughts are with everybody affected.

"Obviously as the local MSP, I stand ready to offer any advice and assistance I can to those who are affected, but this is a dark day for Pollokshields and everybody affected is very much in my thoughts."

Nearby Pollokshields Early Years Centre was shut because it had no electricity following the blaze while Pollokshields Primary School was also closed. Both reopened on Tuesday.

Glasgow City Council set up a rest centre at arts venue Tramway, where residents were offered assistance and advice.

Anyone who has been displaced should contact Glasgow City Council homeless team on 0800 838 502.

