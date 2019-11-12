Bus that crashed into garden reported over 'faulty brakes'

A bus hit other vehicles before crashing into the garden in Glasgow last December.

Crash: Bus smashed into garden wall. STV

A bus that crashed into a garden wall after failing to stop at a red light had been reported over faulty brakes just two days previously.

Norma Dorran, from Lambhill in Glasgow, was driving the bus which hit other vehicles before smashing into a garden in the city's Cardonald area last December.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the 62-year-old pled guilty to dangerous driving over the incident which brought the busy road on Paisley Road West to a standstill.

But the court heard a problem with the brakes on the number 9 First Bus had been reported two days before the collision.

Dorran, who continues to work for First Bus, will be sentenced later this month.

A hearing was told she was driving towards a traffic queue when her coach did not stop and struck a van.

Dorran then made a right turn "at speed" before going through the pedestrian crossing and hitting more vehicles.

Prosecutor Graham Macdonald said: "One of the cars was struck by such a force that it spun round on the road.

"The bus continued and then went through a garden wall of a property where it came to rest."

Some people involved were taken to hospital as a precaution - but luckily there were no injuries.

After being arrested, Dorran said there had been "crackling" on her brakes when she tried to come to a halt, telling police: "The bus wouldn't stop. I didn't understand why it didn't do anything.

"I did the same shift the day before and there were no issues but it was a different bus."

The bus was examined and the breaks were found to "functioning fully."

But, Mr Macdonald added: "We have information that a complaint had been made by other bus drivers about the breaks prior (to the incident).

"The breaks were fully functional and had been working in the morning when she drove the bus."

Phil Cohen, defending, told the court that the crash was an "unusual case."

He added: "Two days before the incident, one of her colleagues was driving the bus and reported a fault on the air pressure of the breaks.

"The company claimed it did checks."

Mr Cohen claimed Dorran "panicked" and was given no training on what to do in such a scenario.

But, he said that the correct course of action would have been to "pull the hand break and turn off the engine".

The court heard Dorran had been a bus driver for 15 years without incident.

Sheriff Andrew Cubie told Dorran: "I will continue this matter as it's unusual.

"The circumstances are very unusual. I will have a think about the appropriate way to deal with this.

"I will put your mind at ease and tell you I will not disqualify you."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.